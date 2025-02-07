Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Don't ask me about Real Madrid and referees

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says they'll be ready for tomorrow's trip to Real Madrid.

Simeone was keen to avoid discussion about the match officials after Real Madrid's complaints during the week.

Match officials:

"I'm not thinking about how the referee will react, but rather about us, as a result of what we've been doing and against a rival with great individualities."

Rodrigo De Paul the key?

"I don't know if there is a key, he has managed to transmit the same thing that he did with the national team at the World Cup and in his process and to convert it to Atleti in the best way. Before he had done it in separate spaces and now he is having a continuity that we see and enjoy because he is very important for the team, with personality, hierarchy, vision of the game, we need him."

Midfield and Koke:

"Interpreting what is most important for the team and showing it accordingly with those who start and you know, I don't imagine just with those who start, but a game that lasts 96 minutes. We need to be prepared for what can happen and that influences who starts and who comes out later depending on what they think."

Real Madrid pressure on the referee:

"We are thinking about the game we have to play, taking it where we can do damage. We know the great individualities that the team has. We will try to play the game we want to play."

Madrid statement:

"I am focused on the match, you need more answers to these controversies that arise in important matches, but I am focused on the match."

Alexander Sorloth:

"The numbers speak for themselves. He has recently been injured, we need him a lot. He brings different things to the team than the other forwards. He is compatible with any different moment of the game that is needed. We expect him to be at his best. He is ready to come on when the time comes. He has different characteristics than the rest of the forwards."

Pablo Barrios:

"He's very important for us, a young player, with the process that everyone has to go through, he has the rhythm of the game, he can play inside, in the middle, on the wing... He gives us different tools and tomorrow he's going to be important for the team, for sure."

Basic instructions for the derby:

"We haven't talked about it yet, we've chosen to let them recover well. Tomorrow afternoon we'll decide knowing that they're a rival with great individualities, very dangerous and with all the context that we're going to find to play the game we want."