Real Madrid midfielder Valverde admits Atletico clash could be decisive in title race

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde admits Atletico clash could be decisive in title race
Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde believes their derby with Atletico Madrid could be decisive in the title race.

Real meet Atletico on Saturday having slipped up last week at Espanyol.

Valverde said today: “Winning the derby would be very special, firstly because of the game it is. Every player, whether they are from Real Madrid or Atlético, always wants to win it, they wish, they dream of playing a game of this calibre!

"Both Atlético de Madrid and Barça are doing very well, but we are thinking about our own thing, about doing it in the best way.

"Winning would take us a big step forward in LaLiga, with everything that implies for the team in terms of morale.”

