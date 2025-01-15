Real Madrid coach Ancelotti snaps at reporters: This is a press conference and not a debate

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti snapped at reporters during today's Copa del Rey media conference.

Ahead of their clash with Celta Vigo, Ancelotti took questions from the press today which pushed him about Sunday's Supercopa final hammering by Barcelona.

Lack of defensive commitment from the attackers?

"The lack of commitment is collective, not individual. It was a bad game on a defensive level on all lines. There is nothing more to add."

Tough defeat against Barça:

"It was a step backwards, but we must move forward. We are well positioned in all competitions. It was a bad game, with many errors, but we have evaluated it and looked for a solution. We must move forward, starting with tomorrow's game."

First home game of 2025:

"It's an important opportunity to get out of the last bad game, which hurt us a lot but we're not down. We want to react against an opponent that plays well and this game is good for us to have a strong reaction after the bad game the other day."

Short squad?

"They have youth, energy, quality and commitment, although they are not always able to show it. I trust and continue to trust this squad, which won the European Cup six months ago and the World Cup a month ago. We are competing in all competitions and in the game the other day we paid a high price for all the good we have done. It was a game and we are going to fight and fight until the end, as always. I have total confidence in my players, especially those who are not bringing out their best version."

Reviewed match, solutions?

Attitude or football problems?

"I have to clarify one thing, this is a press conference and not a debate. We have already done that with our players and the coaching staff. Doing it here does not seem to me to be the most appropriate."

How is this situation handled from within?

"The good thing about football is that after a bad game, after a defeat like that, there is an opportunity to do well, which is tomorrow, and it gives you the opportunity to focus a lot on what you have to do and not on the bad things you have done."

Kylian Mbappé?

"I think he has needed time to adapt to the team and get back to his best physical form. He is in a very good moment now and the team has to take advantage of it."

Collective commitment:

"The word commitment is used a lot because it is a very important aspect of the game, which added to quality is what makes you successful. Having it all together is what we have lacked, but the important thing is to put the individual commitment all together, as a group."

Has any criticism hurt you?

"I don't follow the wave of criticism, that one day you are the best in the world and the next day you are the dumbest. I have the necessary balance, which experience has given me, to know who I am and not get carried away by the wave, because if not one day you are the best and the next day you are the dumbest. I think I am not the best, but I don't think I am the dumbest either."