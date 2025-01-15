Ex-Real Madrid defender Alkorta slams players after Supercopa hammering

Former Real Madrid defender Rafa Alkorta has slammed the efforts of the players after their Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona.

Real were hammered 5-2 on Sunday in Jeddah and in his pundit's role, Alkorta was left unimpressed by the players' work off the ball.

He said on El Larguero: "It seems that there are players who don't understand that in football there are two phases, one with the ball and one without the ball.

"One is just as important as the other. Madrid aren't trying to do that. We've been going on all year with the same old story, apart from two or three isolated games, that you can't live without the ball.

"You have to be as committed to one as you are to the other. And if you don't manage that, you can do it against normal teams but against top-end teams it won't work out. It's impossible like that."