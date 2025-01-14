Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says his players are ready for Real Betis tomorrow night.

After winning the Supercopa final on Sunday, Barca meet Betis in the Copa del Rey round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Despite the short turnaround, Flick is confident they'll be ready.

Form:

"After the great victory against Real Madrid, it's important for me to show that we are strong and we want to win. That's the most important thing tomorrow."

Ronald Araujo:

"What I talk to the players about, stays between us. He's a Barcelona player. We're not happy with Iñigo's injury, he's a leader, he's performing well... but we're happy that Araujo is back. We saw that against Real Madrid, he's performing very well. And that's what I expect from him. He's a great defender, one of the best. And a good leader. He showed that on Sunday."

Suffering by Dani Olmo-Pau Victor:

"As I said, I have confidence and I believe in the club. It has always been like that. We are focused on what we have to change. We have done well in training... after the holidays we focus on the games. Tomorrow there is another game."

Ansu Fati:

"I'm very happy with all the players in the team. That's how it is. There are injuries, Marc, Ter Stegen... but Christensen will be there maybe on Saturday... I'm honest with everyone, I've spoken to him. It's what he wants. When I arrived I said that I was there to be professional and show a great performance, I said that when I arrived. He got injured, but after the injury he didn't show us his 100%. And it's a shame for him and for us. He didn't give his all. He has to work like everyone else and give his best. That's what we want."

Joan Laporta and external enemies:

"We are focused on ourselves. I focus on what I can change. I think we are a big family and that is fantastic. The players talk, the relationship is incredible. Everyone is proud to play. We are proud of what we believe in. I believe in the players. If you see that everything works and everyone is there, players, staff... Sometimes we are insecure... but we have shown the most important thing: we are successful. That is what we want. Everyone is around the team. We want to win titles. We won one on Sunday. The bar is incredible. Everyone knows what they have to do. We have to prove it again and again, that we are good. The day is tomorrow."

Winter market:

"I've spoken to Deco, I speak almost every day. But I'm happy with the team."

Team's recovery:

"For me, Sunday's game, the final, how we won, the performance... should give us confidence that we can win all the games. But we have to prove it. We all have to know it. We have to have the mentality and work on the pitch as a united team, it's crucial."

Goalkeeper:

"I think he's changed a lot. We saw Szczesny doing very well. It's great to see him like that, he's back on track with us. He has an incredible mentality, he always helps... it's a very good thing. He can play at a high level. The pressure that Iñaki has been under... and he's shown his calm and strength. The situation is helping him to continue improving."

Supercopa victory:

"Normally, I respond to things as I feel them. But I try not to exaggerate. But it was a great victory, winning against Real Madrid and with that result... it's huge. We have to be proud. But we have to prove it again.

"We have to have the same attitude, focus... we are ready and we want to win the match against Betis, in the runs, strategies, passes... we have to be perfect because they are very good. We have to show that we are the best team.

"I don't think long-term. In football things happen very quickly and everything changes. At the end of the season, we'll see. But I feel very good here. I love working with Barça and with the team. I have a contract for a year and a half."