Tribal Football
Most Read
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast
Liverpool and Chelsea join Man United in race to sign €90m rated Juventus star
Barcelona coach Flick angered by timing of Osasuna clash
Carragher on Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move: I’m not angry about him going for free

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sets record straight on Brazil claims

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sets record straight on Brazil claims
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sets record straight on Brazil claimsLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists he's not held any talks with the Brazilian Confederation.

Real Valladolid owner and former Real star Ronaldo declared this week that Ancelotti was ready to take charge of Brazil last year before they won the Champions League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But today, Ancelotti insisted: "I don't remember talking to Ronaldo about this.

"The contract speaks volumes. I have nothing to add to this. I love Brazil, its players, and its fans, but I have a contract here with Real Madrid."

Asked if he feels he is being questioned inside the club, the Italian also said: "No, I have a lot of things to think about. What happens around the transfer market doesn't matter to me.

"I'm focused on this stretch of the season, which is vital for us. My job is to focus the players on getting the best performance possible. We have something very close and we don't want to lose it."

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloRonaldoReal MadridValladolidFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo: Ancelotti was ready to take Brazil job, but then Real Madrid...
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Many players argue and are unhappy with me
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that