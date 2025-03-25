Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
Liverpool attacker Diaz makes clear to Barcelona his transfer plans

Ronaldo: Ancelotti was ready to take Brazil job, but then Real Madrid...

Carlos Volcano
Ronaldo: Ancelotti was ready to take Brazil job, but then Real Madrid...
Ronaldo: Ancelotti was ready to take Brazil job, but then Real Madrid...LaLiga
Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario has confirmed talks with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti were held over the Selecao job last year.

The Real Valladolid president says he acted as an intermediary in the initial negotiations.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ronaldo told the Charla Podcast: "The negotiations between Ancelotti and Brazil were not a fantasy, because I contributed to it myself by talking to Carlo.

"If he had not won anything, Real Madrid would have fired him and he would have come to coach Brazil, but he won the Champions League and stayed for another year.

"So he was not released. Real Madrid did not release him."

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloRonaldoReal MadridValladolidFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Many players argue and are unhappy with me
Ronaldo tells Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo: You're wrong to say that
AC Milan sound out Real Madrid coach Ancelotti about return