Ronaldo: Ancelotti was ready to take Brazil job, but then Real Madrid...

Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario has confirmed talks with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti were held over the Selecao job last year.

The Real Valladolid president says he acted as an intermediary in the initial negotiations.

Ronaldo told the Charla Podcast: "The negotiations between Ancelotti and Brazil were not a fantasy, because I contributed to it myself by talking to Carlo.

"If he had not won anything, Real Madrid would have fired him and he would have come to coach Brazil, but he won the Champions League and stayed for another year.

"So he was not released. Real Madrid did not release him."