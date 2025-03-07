Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Many players argue and are unhappy with me

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits he knows his players talk about him behind his back.

Ancelotti has no doubts those players he leave out of his team selection will complain about him to their family and friends.

Speaking on actor Giacomo Poretti's podcast, Ancelotti admits he often feels undervalued.

"Sometimes it seems like we are not valued enough. I would like to be a fly to hear what a player says when he is not playing and returns home. Many players have argued with me," he said.

Asked for a specific name, Ancelotti replied: "Many players have had problems with me, but in the end everything has been resolved. There was a player, I won't give his name, who when I spoke in the dressing room, put a towel over his face so as not to hear me.

"It was at the beginning of his career. One day I told him: 'We can't go on like this'. There are players who, when you leave them on the bench, find it difficult to greet you in the morning. That's when they confuse the person with the player."

Of his own future, Ancelotti hinted president Florentino Perez will have to kick him out of the club for him to leave.

"I will not decide when my adventure with Real Madrid will end. That is clear to me. The president will decide, sooner or later it will happen. My (assistant coach) son Davide? He will be a good coach."