Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has denied claims of talks with the FA about the England job.

Amid Thomas Tuchel's appointment this week, it was claimed by some pundits that Ancelotti had interviewed for the job.

But the Italian said on Friday: “There was nothing with the England team.

"They have chosen a very good and tactically very solid coach. I wish him all the best.”

Real Madrid visit Celta Vigo on Saturday.