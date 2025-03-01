Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Modric fit enough to face Betis

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Luka Modric is ready for their clash later today against Real Betis.

Ancelotti insists Modric can handle three games a week, despite his age.

The Italian said on Friday: “Luka can play, he's got no issues, he's one of the few who hasn't had any problems.

"He's physically fine and even more so following the Girona game. I don't think there's any problem with him playing two games in a row. The data we have shows he's in great shape."

Ahead of the Betis clash, Ancelotti says he's also pleased with the defensive work he's now seeing from the players.

“We talk about this often. The players are in agreement, things have clearly changed in recent games, especially following the Atlético match. The defensive improvements are there for all to see.”