Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Liverpool No2 Lijnders: The player Klopp and I had a furious row over
Man Utd are lining up a summer move for Napoli's Osimhen in Hojlund swap deal
Guler makes fresh transfer call at Real Madrid
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Modric fit enough to face Betis

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Modric fit enough to face Betis
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Modric fit enough to face BetisLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says Luka Modric is ready for their clash later today against Real Betis.

Ancelotti insists Modric can handle three games a week, despite his age.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italian said on Friday: “Luka can play, he's got no issues, he's one of the few who hasn't had any problems.

"He's physically fine and even more so following the Girona game. I don't think there's any problem with him playing two games in a row. The data we have shows he's in great shape."

Ahead of the Betis clash, Ancelotti says he's also pleased with the defensive work he's now seeing from the players.

“We talk about this often. The players are in agreement, things have clearly changed in recent games, especially following the Atlético match. The defensive improvements are there for all to see.”

Mentions
LaLigaModric LukaBetisReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Betis coach Pellegrini: Isco, Antony ready for Real Madrid; Roque joining Palmeiras
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti prepares for Real Betis: Don't ask me about Antony; Vini Jr playing like central midfielder
Ex-Real Madrid GM Mijatovic convinced Modric will stay