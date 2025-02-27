Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd hit by injury crisis ahead of Ipswich clash
Osimhen admits to Galatasaray fans: I don't know if I'll stay
Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend
Real Madrid furious over successful Antony appeal for Betis: They attack us by land, sea and air

Ex-Real Madrid GM Mijatovic convinced Modric will stay

Carlos Volcano
Ex-Real Madrid GM Mijatovic convinced Modric will stay
Ex-Real Madrid GM Mijatovic convinced Modric will stayLaLiga
Former Real Madrid GM Pedja Mijatovic can see Luka Modric staying on next season.

The veteran midfielder has again been a key contributer for Real this term, with his contract running down.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real and Modric are yet to open talks about a new deal, but Mijatovic can see him staying.

He said, "I think Modric is closer to staying than leaving.

"He has shown that he wants to stay, he had great offers and he wanted to stay here. He really wants to be in the World Cup and continuing in a very competitive team is very important for him."

Mentions
LaLigaModric LukaReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick will be fantastic
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies Guler issues: Vini Jr also needed patience here
Man City ready to make £124M bid for Real Madrid's Rodrygo this summer