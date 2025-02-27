Ex-Real Madrid GM Mijatovic convinced Modric will stay

Former Real Madrid GM Pedja Mijatovic can see Luka Modric staying on next season.

The veteran midfielder has again been a key contributer for Real this term, with his contract running down.

Real and Modric are yet to open talks about a new deal, but Mijatovic can see him staying.

He said, "I think Modric is closer to staying than leaving.

"He has shown that he wants to stay, he had great offers and he wanted to stay here. He really wants to be in the World Cup and continuing in a very competitive team is very important for him."