Real Betis coach Pellegrini: Isco, Antony ready for Real Madrid; Roque joining Palmeiras

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is happy having Antony available for their clash with Real Madrid.

While Jude Bellingham is banned for Madrid for verbally abusing match officials last week, Antony is available after Real Betis' appeal against his red card in their win over Getafe was upheld.

Pellegrini admits he's pleased to count on the on-loan Manchester United winger.

Team's mood:

“I always trust that the team will be able to fight against anyone, as it has been in previous seasons. They are a tough opponent, with players who can unbalance. They always look to win, hopefully we will play a complete game.

“They have shown that they are the best team after winning the Champions League and La Liga. They have a great squad, a manager who manages that club very well... They are a very difficult opponent.”

Antony's figure present:

“The more players we have, the more chances there will be of success. It is never a problem to have all the players. His expulsion? When the referees make a decision that could compromise the result, they must always review it with the VAR. Many were not surprised that he was sent off, but then it was clearly seen that he did not touch him . It should have been reviewed, it would have skipped quite a few of these conflicting steps that have been taken. Seeing the image, it seems fair to me that he is not sent off because he does not touch him.”

Joy for Antony in the dressing room:

“Sometimes a player changes a team. Without a doubt, Antony brought something important to us. He arrived with great enthusiasm, he cost another club a lot of money and he has plenty of quality. We want to get the most out of him.”

Madrid's anger:

"I don't know what Madrid thinks, I have no opinion on it. There could be many reasons or speculations, it's better not to get involved in it."

Refereeing:

“I repeat that it is not up to me to analyse what Madrid or the Real Madrid television channel do, they will have their reasons. It is a very difficult profession, the VAR helped, but there is a lot to improve. It is not good politics to focus on the referees when one does not win.”

Vitor Roque:

“He stopped training because his transfer to Palmeiras seems to be finalised, done. I have no further comments on his departure, nor on the 18 players who left. With the squad we have, we will try to reach the top. Nothing has happened with Vitor Roque, he is 19 years old and was progressing, improving in different things. This happens to many youngsters like Assane or Jesús.”

Medical report:

“Abde has a bad blow that prevents him from training normally. I think he will be with the squad next week without any problems. Carvalho? We will see week by week, but it is a joy that he has been given the all-clear. He will need two or three weeks to do the work at the intensity required. Perhaps after the break he will be fully integrated.”

Isco and his reunion with Madrid:

“I was lucky enough to meet him when I was 18 when I took him to Malaga, where he showed all his quality. He then spent many years at Madrid, but few are able to do that. He was very self-critical and it made him reach this great level now.”