Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has defended Kylian Mbappe ahead of today's clash with Getafe.

Real go into the game on the back of their Champions League defeat at Liverpool, where Mbappe had a penalty saved. Ancelotti insists the team's form isn't solely down to the Frenchman.

Advertisement Advertisement

Match against Getafe:

"They are a team that has values ​​and defends very well. Last year it was a demanding match and we won in the end. We must try to attack well, have control and play a good match to win it."

Mbappé:

"His problem is everyone's problem. We must try to get the best out of ourselves: his, mine and that of other players. The problem is not with one player, but with a team that has not been able to have continuity or get the best out of itself. Our idea is to improve and do everything possible to achieve that. Mbappé's idea is the same as everyone else's. It's not an individual problem for a player who is new, who is adapting, has scored goals and has participated in the attacking play with assists. He can do better, like all of us.

"He is aware that he has to do better and he will try, like everyone else. The Liverpool game is centred on him because he missed the penalty, but many have missed a penalty, and we have to try to continue supporting and think that it is a collective problem."

Ancelotti's state of mind:

"I'm like Mbappé. I'm trying everything to get the best version of myself. The results say that I haven't gotten the best version of myself. I'm not happy, but I'm worried enough. I'm convinced that we're going to fix it, as always. On a personal level, I'm very happy. A coach's mirror is the team. When he's not focused or lacks attitude, it's the coach's responsibility."

Lack of goals:

"We have lacked accuracy in some games, especially when you don't have many opportunities. That's where we failed. I have in mind that, in the game against Liverpool, if we had been more accurate in the transition, more chances could have been created."

Fede Valverde's position:

"He's a modern midfielder. He can be a defensive pivot, an inside midfielder who comes in from the second line... he has a formidable shot and his best position is as a midfielder."

Start of the campaign:

"I've only had one easy year, last year. In all the others I've had to solve problems, and problems always end up coming that need to be solved. It's better to find the problem in November or December than in April or May. I'm convinced that we're going to make it, we're competing for the League. We're also suffering from injuries, Rodrygo is coming back tomorrow, Tchouaméni will play the next game and Camavinga will soon too."

Endrick:

"If I think Endrick is the ideal player to win tomorrow, he will play."

Raul Asencio:

"When everyone returns, he will fight for his place because in the games he has played he has deserved to be a starter. He has been very good with the ball and well positioned without it. He has fulfilled his role and deserves to be considered to fight for a place with the others."

Winter transfer market:

"It's a waste of time to think about signing players now. We have a month to think about it. Alaba is doing very well and will be back soon. We have to evaluate all these things that are a priority."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play