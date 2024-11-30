Getafe coach Bordalas: Real Madrid still strong despite form

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas says there'll be no underestimating Real Madrid on Sunday.

Bordalas insists Real remain strong despite their recent form issues and the absence of Vini Jr.

Feeling of the week:

“The team is fine, encouraged, has worked phenomenally, we have some casualties, we have to be optimistic. We know that we are facing a great team, a magnificent team at a world level and it is always a challenge. The team is eager and the team is going to give everything as it has done in every game.”

Losses:

“We also have a lot of losses, it is never a good time, it is extremely difficult, they have magnificent world-class players. It is always complicated, whoever plays it is going to be a difficult team. As a sportsman I would like everyone to be there, it is a bigger challenge. These are situations that all teams experience.”

Calm without Vinicius Jr?

“Not at all, as I said, I would like Vinicius to be there, he is a great player. As a fan, as an athlete, when you face the best it makes you better, it is a bigger and more important challenge.”

Kylian Mbappé:

“Mbappé is a player whose ability to decide games can be compared to any team in the world. I don't think he's going through a great moment. He's a top-level player and he decides games as he has been doing.”

Match:

“It was a tremendously complicated and difficult match, because of everything, because of what Real Madrid is, the stage... everything. This type of match is a match that draws attention and moves you. It forces us to be at our highest level. My team is fine, I have no doubt that they will give it their all, we are going to see a Getafe that will work hard.”

Real Madrid's current form:

“I have no doubts. Right now they are second, they are better than they were at the start, with a game in hand, four points behind Barça. Many times you think that a team has to win everything and that is impossible. Madrid is doing well, Carlo is doing well. My relationship with him is special, I have a deep admiration for him, for what he has done and his achievements. I have affection for him. Carlo has won everything. He comes from winning a game in Leganés in a convincing, clear way. I don't see Madrid in a bad moment.”

Losses:

“We have a squad with certain limitations. We don’t want to be affected by the absences, but they are important. Djené, Bertug, Carles and Borja, we hope we don’t suffer from them. Even if they were there, it would be a very difficult match.”

Álvaro Rodríguez:

“The future is marked by each one, it is clear, I said it in the press conference, I am very happy for the boy, the forwards live for the goal. It means a lot to him, day by day he will mark us. I tell the young players that they have to have a great attitude and optimism, they have to improve. They are in a small team but we work to grow. Álvaro is a boy who if he grows as we think he will help us a lot. I hope he can play for his national team, it will mean that he is doing things well in Getafe. That is what I want to say.”

Draw:

“We prepare the matches to get the three points, we know how difficult it is. It is extremely difficult but the possibility of winning is always in our minds.”

Improved atmosphere:

“We have not done anything at all, we can talk about streaks, it is true that now we are focused on the League, we do not give it much importance in the sense that the opposition, without underestimating, was in the sixth division. It was a formality that had to be fulfilled. We cannot talk about rejection, at least in my case. It gives us confidence after a few days without winning. The team has worked well, I have full confidence in the lads.”

Winning at the Bernabéu:

“As you say, it was in 2008, every game is different, they are different situations, each season has its peculiarities.”

Fans:

“The fans are fundamental, they know that, they will be at the Bernabéu, they know that the support of our fans is very important, they always have been, on Sunday they will be at the Bernabéu supporting the team.”

Game plan:

“We prepare each match differently depending on the opponent, we are not very fond of changing our approach and our style. The formation is the least important thing, we try to structure the team as little as possible. We know that it will be a very demanding match, we want to minimize the strengths of the opponent. The team is prepared to face it in any way.”

Who would you coach at Madrid?

“Imagine, any of them, they are very good players. It would be fantastic to have any of them.”

Peter and Álvaro, former Real Madrid players:

“They are professionals. We try to keep them focused at all times, it is the obligation of any professional. Every game is important and relevant. As a coach we demand the maximum from them and we all demand the maximum from them. It is normal, in the case of Álvaro, he belongs to Real Madrid, he has been here for many years, it is normal that they have that special affection and motivation, nothing that is different from the usual. It is something very special, it happens to me as a coach when I face a team that I have managed.”

Friendship with Carlo Ancelotti:

“I don’t have to defend him at all, I don’t see any reason to, his work and curriculum are there. Nobody can question it, nobody can doubt it. It’s what Real Madrid demands, you have to take into account that last season with the injuries to important players everyone knows what he was capable of. The misfortunes he has had due to injuries are there, the championship is there, the team is alive in all competitions and I don’t see any reason to question anything.”

