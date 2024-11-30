Real Madrid seek Zizou help for Mbappe

Real Madrid have sought out Zinedine Zidane to help Kylian Mbappe.

Sport says Real president Florentino Perez has asked their former coach to speak with Mbappe to help rebuild his confidence.

The two have a close relationship, and it was, among other things, Zidane, who has been both a player and head coach at Real Madrid, who persuaded Mbappé to switch from PSG to Real this summer.

But the move has turned sour over the past month, with both the player and team hit by a form crisis.

Mbappé has nine goals and two assists in 18 Real matches.

