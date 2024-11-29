Platini: Mbappe must show he's a champion at Real Madrid

French great Michel Platini says Kylian Mbappe looks "lost" at Real Madrid.

Platini was reacting to Real's Champions League defeat at Liverpool, where Mbappe had a penalty saved.

Juventus icon Platini said: "I find him lost on the pitch.

"A great champion must rise from his ashes, systematically. This is what will make Kylian a great champion.

"It will only be a small period of difficulty, both for French football and for him."

