Real Madrid coach Ancelotti lays out positional plans for Guler

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has laid out his plans for Arda Guler.

Ancelotti admits he doesn't see Guler in a quarterback role.

He explained, “He can't play in a double pivot, but he can play as an inside 8. We have to coach him because we've never done that, but he has the attributes to play that position.

"He's got great stamina and physical qualities, but not to play at the double pivot, because he doesn't have the attributes to defend in there.

“He's responding really well. He did a good job against Valladolid. He'll have more involvement, but putting him in as an undisputed starter is tough because I don't see a single undisputed starter in this squad."