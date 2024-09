Ramos now offered to FOUR Brazilian giants

Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is pricing himself out of a move to Brazil.

Off contract from Sevilla, Ramos has suffered rejection from Vasco da Gama and Corinthians this week.

However, they're not the only Brazilian clubs contacted.

UOL Esporte says Botafogo and Flamengo have also been offered the veteran defender.

But the terms demanded by Ramos' agent and brother, Rene Ramos, have proved too rich for the clubs involved.