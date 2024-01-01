Lunin delighted with new Real Madrid contract; welcomes Florentino support

Andriy Lunin is delighted with his new deal at Real Madrid.

The Ukraine goalkeeper has penned a new contract to 2030.

He told Real Madrid TV: "I'm very happy to be at the best club in the world for a few more years. From day one, the club made me feel at home. I feel very comfortable, and happy to be in the best place for my professional and personal development.

"I always try to improve in every way and to keep working hard but I still have a long way to go. The 2023/24 season was the one in which I played the most games and won three titles. It was unforgettable, important and a reward for the work done. I enjoy every day here."

On his Lev Yashin Award nomination, Lunin stated: "It shows the work done by the team. Last year I showed that I can be Real Madrid's goalkeeper and that I deserve to be here. I want to be here, to play and win titles here. I'm very happy for the nomination and that's all down to the help of the team. Hopefully, there are more to come."

And on president Florentino Pérez, Lunin stated: "For the players, he's like our father. He looks after us and always asks us how we are doing. Because of the situation in my country, he always asks me how my family is doing and if they need any help. This means a lot and speaks volumes about what kind of person he is. He told me when I arrived and today he repeated that this is my home. These words mean a lot to me."