Guler surprises Real Madrid coaching staff: 'Physically, mentally now stronger'

Arda Guler has pleasantly surprised Real Madrid coaching staff with his form in preseason training.

Guler cut short his summer break after Turkey's Euros campaign to join Real preseason from day one - and the midfielder hasn't looked back.

In confidence, in form and both physically and mentally, Guler has returned a step above from last season, say coaching sources. All signs suggest a loan move away is now off the table.

Indeed, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti commented earlier this week: "He has arrived very well. He has trained well during the vacation period, he has done a good work because he has arrived in good physical condition.

"Now he is more powerful, more resistant and with the same quality. It is going to be an important season, with more prominence than last year."