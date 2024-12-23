Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I've never felt my job under threat

Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he's never felt doubted by the board nor president Florentino Perez.

Ancelotti was speaking after victory over Sevilla on Sunday.

There had been claims Ancelotti was only one defeat away from the sack earlier this month after a poor run of results, which included defeat at home to Barcelona.

However, with their form turning around, Ancelotti says he's never felt his job was under threat.

"The club never showed me any concerns," he said. "They have always shown affection, calm and tranquility. That's what a coach needs in difficult times."

Ancelotti's deal currently runs to 2026.

