Real Madrid coach Ancelotti enjoys swipe at critics after Las Palmas thumping

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti enjoyed a swipe at their critics after Sunday's 4-1 win against Las Palmas.

Real won via goals through Kylian Mbappe (2), Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes, leaving Ancelotti happy.

The match:

"I'm confused because I heard that we’re terrible at football and what I see is that Real Madrid are top. I will continue to study where they’re going wrong. Today we gave a complete and rounded performance, with lots of quality and attitude. We started badly but it didn't change our approach.

“Mbappé’s great form is helping us a lot. Our work today was very good. We managed to get the right balance to handle the good moments and the difficult ones.”

Is the criticism harsher on Real Madrid and on you compared to others?

“Yes, I think so.”

Positioning Mbappé:

“He's the best centre-forward in the world. We could put him on the left wing, but he's a great striker and he's very comfortable through the middle rather than on the wing. He has a unique ability to lose his marker and in central areas, he can make the most of it.”

Characteristics of his players:

“I'm not going to say that we’re the ones who play the best football, but we don't play so badly either. The team is well-drilled. Sometimes they play better and sometimes worse. Sometimes there is a good balance and sometimes there isn’t. We try to play a style of football based on the characteristics of my players.”

Order of penalty takers:

“Vinicius, Mbappé and Bellingham.”

How many lives does Ancelotti have?

“I have one life and I'm enjoying it as best I can. Real Madrid helps me a lot to enjoy it.”

Criticism:

“There is criticism and then there is criticism. The Bernabéu’s whistling hurts because it's the criticism of a hurt fan base and that motivates us. It was a wake-up call in the cup game and it was useful. Today, the team produced a great performance.”

How do you manage the tough weeks?

“It's been a difficult week, like any other week when you are dealt a blow. That's when you have to be with the team and encourage them. A difficult week is when you lose in the Clásico. The only way to overcome difficulties is to be critical and positive.”