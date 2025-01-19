Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We'll have to show fight against Las Palmas

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expects a test today against Las Palmas.

Ancelotti says Real Madrid cannot underestimate the Canarians.

The match:

“This will be a match where we have to compete and fight hard, like they all are in LaLiga. It's an important period because the second half of the season is getting underway, we're near the top and we must take the points. We have to take into account the strength of the opposition, they're in great form.

“(David) Alaba is fine, yesterday he played 40 minutes and felt good. Obviously, the injury has had an impact on his sharpness a bit, but that's normal. The knee is responding very well and he'll be in the squad. He won't start, but he could have some minutes tomorrow because he's very close to being back in the team.”

Calendar:

“Not everyone has recovered yet. We've lowered the intensity in today's training session. We did a bit of tactical work, I think they'll all recover. I've already complained about the calendar, but there is a lot to get done. A game at 9.30pm in August I understand because of the heat, but in January it's a little more difficult to understand."

Kylian Mbappé's development:

“I don't know if he's more of a leader or not. Every day he seeks more prominence that comes with what he does on the pitch. His attitude off the pitch hasn't changed, he's always calm, available and very humble. He's performing at a very high level and that helps, especially for his teammates. His adaptation period is over, I said that a month ago. I feel as though he's getting better with every game."

Vini Jr.'s attitude:

“We haven't talked about this. He's been calmer because I think he's learned from what's happened recently and from the red card. We miss him because he's a great player.”

Using Endrick:

“My approach has never changed. I always think we can use him, while taking into account the learning required for a young 18-year-old from Brazil. He has to adapt and he's progressing in the way we expected when he arrived. He's doing very well. He's working hard, he's very disciplined, very professional and he's taken advantage of the minutes I've given him by scoring goals and showing his quality. In the future he'll take advantage of the minutes I'm going to give him to continue with his learning.”

The backing of the club:

“I have a very good relationship with the president, José Ángel, and the entire club. I have no problems, I have felt well supported ever since I arrived. That will be the case until the last day I'm here. There are no problems in this sense and we continue working together, trying to do the best we can. I don't mind being questioned because it's part of my job.”

Learning:

“You always have to keep improving and learning. When you think you know everything, which is not how I feel at all because I love to learn and look at new things, that's the moment your level drops. There are many things I have to improve on. The coach's responsibility is for the team to play good football. Sometimes we've done that and other times we haven't.

“The team's display against Barcelona is my responsibility and the fans booing me is absolutely acceptable and sometimes fair. I don't think people will forget what we've done and are doing here. The talk is as if this team is adrift, but it's very much alive and will fight until the end.”

Diego Simeone's comments:

“These things are said for show. Everyone in football is aware of what Madrid represents now and over the course of its 122-year history. Everyone in football knows it very well. Perhaps it's a bit of a case of the painful thorn in the side.”

Would you still be here after taking 5 points from 21?

“I'd rather not answer that. Everyone can think as they wish. The job of a coach is not easy. As I said, it's better to have that problem here in this dugout than in others.”

Transfers:

“I have spoken with José Ángel Sánchez, as I usually do. We had a lovely time and we talked about everything.”