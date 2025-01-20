Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with brace; welcomes Alaba back

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was happy with his double in victory over Las Palmas.

Real were impressive 4-1 winners on Sunday night.

Mbappe said afterwards: "It was an important match for us. We knew what happened yesterday with Atlético's defeat and Barcelona's draw and we wanted to get the win. We started badly because we conceded an early goal, but the team's reaction was outstanding. We looked for space and played fast and with quality.”

“We scored plenty of goals, we're pleased and we hope the Madridistas enjoyed today's game. We won a very important match and now it's in our own hands in the competition because we're in first place.

“It's always a dream to get a standing ovation at this stadium. I'm really happy, I've adapted to the team and I can play the way I want to. Everyone enjoys the team's game. All the Real Madrid players are leaders because it's the best team in the world. We have to be united because we have to win a lot of things. You always have to win at Real Madrid.”

On David Alaba’s return, he added: “It was unbelievable. I knew him as an opponent. He's a great player. I know it's been difficult for him, but he's an incredible guy and we're very happy (for him). He's got a lot of quality and he's going to be an important player for us.”