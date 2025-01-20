Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap

Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with brace; welcomes Alaba back

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with brace; welcomes Alaba back
Real Madrid striker Mbappe happy with brace; welcomes Alaba backLaLiga
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe was happy with his double in victory over Las Palmas.

Real were impressive 4-1 winners on Sunday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mbappe said afterwards: "It was an important match for us. We knew what happened yesterday with Atlético's defeat and Barcelona's draw and we wanted to get the win. We started badly because we conceded an early goal, but the team's reaction was outstanding. We looked for space and played fast and with quality.”

“We scored plenty of goals, we're pleased and we hope the Madridistas enjoyed today's game. We won a very important match and now it's in our own hands in the competition because we're in first place. 

“It's always a dream to get a standing ovation at this stadium. I'm really happy, I've adapted to the team and I can play the way I want to. Everyone enjoys the team's game. All the Real Madrid players are leaders because it's the best team in the world. We have to be united because we have to win a lot of things. You always have to win at Real Madrid.”

On David Alaba’s return, he added: “It was unbelievable. I knew him as an opponent. He's a great player. I know it's been difficult for him, but he's an incredible guy and we're very happy (for him). He's got a lot of quality and he's going to be an important player for us.”

Mentions
Mbappe KylianAlaba DavidReal MadridLas PalmasLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick still in learning phase
Las Palmas coach Martinez: Real Madrid? Like facing Tyson
Evra blasts French media for putting Real Madrid ace Mbappe "on a pedestal"