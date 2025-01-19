Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick still in learning phase

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he's happy with Endrick's progress this season.

The youngster struck twice in the Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo in midweek, though Ancelotti says he won't starting today against Las Palmas.

The Italian explained, "My opinion has never changed.

"We always count on him taking into account the learning period. We have to take that into account. He is progressing as we thought when he arrived.

"He is very serious, very professional and he is taking advantage of the minutes I give him to score goals."