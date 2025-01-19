Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Man City boss Guardiola welcomes Haaland's new contract; prepares for Ipswich and Delap
Napoli coach Conte pushed about replacing Kvara ahead of major Atalanta test
Chelsea approach Man Utd for Garnacho

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick still in learning phase

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick still in learning phase
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Endrick still in learning phaseLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he's happy with Endrick's progress this season.

The youngster struck twice in the Copa del Rey win against Celta Vigo in midweek, though Ancelotti says he won't starting today against Las Palmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Italian explained, "My opinion has never changed.

"We always count on him taking into account the learning period. We have to take that into account. He is progressing as we thought when he arrived.

"He is very serious, very professional and he is taking advantage of the minutes I give him to score goals."

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloEndrickReal MadridLas Palmas
Related Articles
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: We'll have to show fight against Las Palmas
Las Palmas coach Martinez: Real Madrid? Like facing Tyson
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti relieved to defeat Celta Vigo in Copa; reacts to Tchouameni whistles