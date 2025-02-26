Tribal Football
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies Guler issues: Vini Jr also needed patience here

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies Guler issues: Vini Jr also needed patience here
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti denies Guler issues: Vini Jr also needed patience here
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insists there's no issues with Arda Guler.

The Turkey midfielder continues to be linked with a move away this summer as he struggles for minutes this season.

But ahead of their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti said on Tuesday: "Anyone who has doubts can come to my office. I read that there is a Güler case, but that case does not exist here. It is part of a process, for him and for all the young players.

"It happened with Rodrygo, Vinicius, Valverde... He needs time to play in the best team in the world. Everyone understands that; those who do not understand that, must do so. I do not want to see a player happy when he is not playing, I see a player who works, learns and wants to play.

"That is what I see in the small part of the time I spend with him. But he spends a lot of time with other people and I do not know if they have the same idea as me. I make sure that he can improve and play for Real Madrid."

