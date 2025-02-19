Endrick and Guler to demand Real Madrid exits

Endrick and Arda Guler are ready to demand a move away from Real Madrid next season.

Both youngsters have struggled for minutes this season, despite Real suffering injuries to senior players.

Sport says the pair tried to leave in January, but management blocked them.

However, the situation may be different after the end of this season.

The most likely outcome is that both will leave on loan for next season as Real management still regard Guler and Endrick highly.