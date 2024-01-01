Real Madrid coach Ancelotti bats away Mbappe controversy: I don't organise the players' trips

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti endured a high pressure media preview today for their weekend clash at Celta Vigo.

Ancelotti took questions on injured captain Dani Carvajal and also Kylian Mbappe over claims of him being involved in a police investigation in Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe?

"The days off were scheduled for him and then everyone chooses what they want to do. I went to London for two days and I haven't asked anyone's permission. I don't have a travel agency to organise the players' trips either.

"He has taken advantage of this break to improve his condition, he is very well... happy and eager to play tomorrow. These 15 days have helped him a lot because he is a different player than he was before the break."

Transfer market to cover Carvajal?

"I have not asked the club for reinforcements, because last year we already handled the injuries we had well and the same thing will happen this season.

"We do not rule out signing a player, but it is not easy to do so for Real Madrid. We will use the youth team and Alaba will also return, who is recovering well and will soon work with the team."

Rodrygo and Valverde?

"We have to evaluate the recovery of the players who have just arrived, such as Rodrygo and Valverde, and we will make a decision tomorrow."

Mbappé's tactical work?

“We have worked with a few players and Castilla has helped us during this break. Mbappé's tactical position has not changed, he can vary his position a little with Vini on the left wing and we have focused on recovering his physical condition. I see him in very good shape.”

Message to Dani Carvajal?

“I feel sorry for Dani (Carvajal) because he is an important piece. We have lost him as a player but not as a leader because he will continue working with us, we will take advantage of his mentality and his physical strength. We have worked well during this break because many players have improved their physical condition. On the other hand, those who have returned from international matches have done well. We have good feelings against an opponent who is playing well and I see my players motivated and in good condition.”

Pulling from the academy for the right side?

"Loren, Fortea, Jacobo... We make a daily assessment of what they can contribute. We have youth players who can contribute, although unfortunately some are injured."

Vinicius training form?

"I think it hasn't been good for him... it has been very good for him. Like Kylian, he has taken advantage of the opportunity to work hard and intensely. He has had days of rest that I think he has enjoyed. These are my personal feelings, but then there is the judge who is the field."

In Balaídos you will coach your 200th league game with Madrid:

“There are many good and not so good moments with Real Madrid. I didn't know I was turning 200 and the goal is to play as many games as possible. I want to reach 300. Let's see if I can make it.”

Tuchel, new England manager?

“There was nothing wrong with the English national team. They have chosen a very good and tactically very strong coach. I wish him the best.”

Confidence in Lucas Vazquez:

“One of his best qualities is his physical strength and his ability to run a lot. He is very active and dynamic. He will have no problems playing in the games I put him in. We have absolute and total confidence in him because he has done very well every time I have put him on the field.”