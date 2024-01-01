Celta Vigo captain Aspas: With our fans we can upset Real Madrid

Celta Vigo captain Iago Aspas insists they're capable of upsetting Real Madrid.

Aspas says Celta - with their fans - can challenge Real Madrid this weekend.

"It's a very difficult opponent, but we're at home, in front of our fans. We've already played against great rivals and we've put them under pressure. We hope to not only score but beat Real Madrid," he said.

In this regard, Aspas, who will not be able to play against Real due to suspension, recalled that since the appointment of Claudio Giráldez, only Atlético de Madrid have managed to take the three points from Balaídos.

“I think we deserved much more in that match, not just a draw but also the three points. Now we have another very nice match coming up and we are going for the three points because they are very important for us,” he said.

So far this season, Aspas has improved his scoring figures from his last five seasons. With four goals in nine games (0.44 goals per game), he is the top scorer with the same number as Borja Iglesias.

"You can't relax with this coaching staff, they are always on edge working very hard," he laughed.