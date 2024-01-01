Barcelona superkid Yamal now rated Spain's most valuable player EVER

Following the latest round of market value updates of LALIGA players on Transfermarkt, Lamine Yamal has seen his theoretical value rise to €150m.

That means he surpasses Manchester City player Rodri as the most valuable Spaniard currently and ever, moving ahead of his national team colleague, who reached his peak of €130m following their joint success at Euro 2024. Only three Spanish footballers have ever hit €100m or more and the other is Pedri, who reached that valuation exactly in 2022, while the midfielder is currently rated at €80m.

For Lamine Yamal, becoming the most valuable Spanish footballer ever is yet another accomplishment in his young career. He has several other records to his name, such as becoming the youngest player to debut for FC Barcelona in an official LALIGA EA SPORTS match, which he achieved on April 29th 2023 in a game against Real Betis when he was just 15 years and 290 days old.

It's easy to understand the reason for Lamine Yamal’s market value rise, which is his spectacular start to the season. He has racked up five goals and five assists across all competitions, while his impressive stats saw him named the LALIGA EA SPORTS U-23 Player of the Month for August and the overall LALIGA EA SPORTS Player of the Month for September.

His exceptional current performances, combined with his promising future, meant his value went up by some €30m during the latest updates. This was the largest jump of any LALIGA EA SPORTS player during the latest evaluations and means he is now the fourth-top player in the competition at his rating of €150m.

Looking at the past 12 months, Lamine Yamal’s rating on the industry-renowned website has gone up by €100m and he has become the second-highest-valued FC Barcelona player ever, only behind Lionel Messi, who reached his peak rating of €180m in 2018.

On the list of the top-ranked Spaniards ever, there are four who once reached €90m and three are currently in LALIGA EA SPORTS: Saúl Ñíguez (Sevilla FC), Isco (Real Betis) and Gavi (FC Barcelona). The other is former Real Madrid and current PSG player Marco Asensio. These players have all made their own mark on Spanish football, but Lamine Yamal’s meteoric rise stands out as a testament to his talent and potential.

Alongside Lamine Yamal, the other star name from the most recent round of Transfermarkt updates is Vinícius, who is the joint-top-ranked player in the world alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, at €200m. He is also the record player in this sense in LALIGA EA SPORTS history, moving past the tie of €180m that he held with Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Moreover, four of the world’s six most valuable players currently are playing in LALIGA EA SPORTS. After Vinícius and Haaland, there are the Brazilian’s Real Madrid teammates Mbappé and Bellingham on €180m. Lamine Yamal is then next in the worldwide ranking, level with Manchester City’s Phil Foden on €150m. It’s clear that LALIGA EA SPORTS is leading the way in this important aspect of the sport.