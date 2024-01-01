Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz
Courtois offers best to Barcelona keeper Ter Stegen after knee injury
Carrasco: Why Felix struggled at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti announces new Mendy deal

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti announces new Mendy deal
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti announces new Mendy dealLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has announced Ferland Mendy has signed a new contract.

Mendy has agreed  a new contract until the summer of 2027 with an option for another year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Real Madrid have yet to confirm the news. But now Ancelotti says that Mendy has signed the new deal.

"We are very happy with him, he has extended his contract and is doing very well," said Ancelotti today.

Ancelotti has previously said that Mendy is the best defensive left-back in the world. However, he believes that the Frenchman also has offensive qualities.

"His defensive level is very high and he can keep the ball, it's not that he has difficulty (playing the ball), but I don't ask the same from him as the wingers.

"I think he can do it, if we had a winger who plays more centrally, he could do it. But he better stay there because he has to work with overloads sometimes."

Mentions
LaLigaMendy FerlandReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
SPLIT? Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid losing confidence in eachother
Real Madrid president Florentino moves to upgrade Bellingham, Vini Jr deals
Schalke launching new attempt for Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul