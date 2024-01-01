SPLIT? Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid losing confidence in eachother

Tribal Football
Real Madrid management are losing patience with Vinicius Jr.

Carrusel Deportivo says some with leading roles inside Real Madrid are beginning to question Vinícius

They feel he no longer focuses 100 per cent on his football. That the star has become something of a fashion icon is something that annoys many.

But it is mainly the behavior on the football field that is the big concern. Real Madrid have given the 23-year-old plenty of help in that regard and have been patient. Now they want to see an improvement.

Real Madrid want Vinícius to focus solely on his football and nothing else.

But there is also dissatisfaction on Vinícius' part. He is feeling increasingly isolated inside the club.

Vinícius no longer feels the support of the club and that coach Carlo Ancelotti is the only one behind him.

