Real Madrid president Florentino moves to upgrade Bellingham, Vini Jr deals

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to hand Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr new pay-rises.

With Kylian Mbappe arriving on a deal worth a base of €15m-a-year, Florentino is prepared to offer parity to Bellingham and Vini Jr.

The president is eager to avoid any tension amongst his best players and is willing to pay Mbappe, Bellingham and Vini Jr all the same wage.

His intention has already been relayed to the two players, with the proposals to include contract extensions, says Okdiario.

Vinicius has a deal until 2027 and Bellingham until 2029.