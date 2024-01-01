Schalke launching new attempt for Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul

Schalke are launching a new attempt to prise Raul away from Real Madrid.

Relevo says Schalke re making another attempt for the Castilla coach.

Schalke are hoping to bring in their former strker as new head coach.

Schalke sacked sporting director Marc Wilmots, head coach Karel Geraerts and assistant coach Tim Smolders over the weekend.

And their No1 target to replace Geraerts is Raul, who they have held talks with in the past about a return to Germany.

However, it's suggested the Spaniard isn't seeking to leave Castilla, after signing a new contract before the start of the season.