Real Madrid chief scout Calafat in Argentina as Mastantuono agreement close

Real Madrid's chief scout Juni Calafat is in Buenos Aries today.

Calafat has traveled to Argentina to run a check on River Plate superkid Franco Mastantuono.

AS says Real Madrid has surpassed Paris Saint-Germain and reached an agreement with the teen, who however will not arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu before the next winter transfer window.

Real Madrid intend to respect the player's desire to shine in the Club World Cup and go for the Copa Libertadores with River Plate this year.

Real Madrid are willing to pay Mastantuono's buyout clause. However, they will try to apply the same formula used with Endrick and Palmeiras: pay a percentage in a fixed amount and the remainder in bonuses.