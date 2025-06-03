Tribal Football
Real Madrid wing-back Vazquez offered LaLiga stay

Carlos Volcano
Departing Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez is being offered the chance to remain in LaLiga next season.

The wing-back, off contract at the end of June, is leaving Real Madrid this summer.

Offers from MLS, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have arrived to Vazquez's agents in recent months.

However, Marca says Espanyol have also made contact with Vazquez.

After beating the drop from LaLiga, Espanyol are now working on improving their squad, with Vazquez on their shopping list.

