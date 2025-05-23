Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul under consideration at Getafe

Tribal Football
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul under consideration at GetafeLaLiga
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul is being linked with Jose Bordalas' situation at Getafe.

It emerged this week that Bordalas' future with Getafe is clouded, with reports suggesting the two parties could be willing to split at the end of the season.

Indeed, it's suggested Bordalas is on the radar of Sevilla this summer.

Meanwhile, Getafe president Angel Torres has two candidates under consideration, says Estadio Deportivo.

Raul is being considered, while Luis Garcia, sacked by Alaves in December, is also on Torres' shortlist. Garcia is a former Getafe coach.

