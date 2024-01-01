Mbappe's presentation: Everything he and Florentino said at Real Madrid unveiling

85,000 Real Madrid fans have welcomed their new hero Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeu today.

Mbappe completed his presentation by taking the Bernabeu pitch in front of a full house in Real Madrid kit. The Frenchman took a lap of applause around the ground, kicking and throwing balls into the crowd while also waving and thanking the Los Merengues support.

Watching on were a number of VIPs, including Zinedine Zidane, Raul, Alvaro Arbeola and Santiago Solari.

Before taking the pitch, Mbappe was welcomed to the club by Real president Florentino Perez.

He said: "Good morning and welcome to everyone at the Bernabeu for this historic event. The first words are for our national team for having won the fourth European Championship in history, congratulations on the victory and on how it arrived, yes they have proven to be the best team.

"Dear Madrid fans, it is a joy to be able to return to normality and present a player like this in our stadium. Thank you all for being there on a special day, every time we welcome a great player we experience a moment of hope. The stadium returned to the centre, Madrid celebrated its fifteenth Champions League.

"This club is universal and belongs to the hearts of the people, it is the most loved in the world. We have 600 million followers and the only feeling that binds us is Madridism. In our 122 years of history there has been love for these colors and values, respect, humility and being able to work as a team have always been priorities. This is what the historic figures of this club left us and we must continue on this path. I think of Santiago Bernabeu, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raymond Kopa and all the others. They created the myth of Real Madrid.

"Then I remember José Martinez Pirri, our honorary president, who together with Santamaria marked the history of this club. I want to say one important thing: you present represent the best fans in the world, our work has only one objective: to be able to make your dreams come true every season. We improve the squad for you, with the best players. The last Champions League further increased the historical value. But at Real Madrid we have no other option than to continue to fuel the myth and we will do so here, in this temple of world football where much of the history of football has been written. This stadium will continue to have the best in the world and today it will accompany us on this extraordinary day.

"With us there is also someone who made us happy first as a player, then as a coach. He won the Ballon d'Or and helped Real Madrid win. 3 consecutive Champions Leagues as a coach... we also welcome Zinedine Zidane who will accompany us in this event.

"But now the time has come to welcome an exceptional player who today realizes the dream of his life: we welcome Kylian Mbappé."

Florentino continued: "Dear Kylian, welcome to your new home. We are happy that you have realized your dream, I know the emotion you are experiencing. You fell in love with Real Madrid as a child, at 13 when you came here for the your eyes shone for the first time. And then in 2012 Zidane invited you to discover the world of Real Madrid. I want you to know that the love you have felt for Real Madrid since you were a child gave you the strength to overcome obstacles and getting here.

"You immediately understood that this club has something different. Things happen here that are difficult to explain. These people will never abandon you. You are here because you wanted it wear the camiseta blanca . You arrive here with a great list... You have always been among the best in the FIFA eleven, you have won prizes and trophies. Welcome to your new home."

Mbappé then took the floor, with the 15 Champions League trophies in the background, saying: "Good morning everyone.

"I will try to speak in Spanish for these first words of mine... It's incredible to be here. Incredible. I slept for many years with the dream of playing in Real Madrid and today I am a happy boy, the dream is coming true. First of all I want to thank the president who has placed his trust in me since day one. Thank you, because so many things have happened let me be here: we won, now I'm a Real Madrid player.

"It's an incredible day for me. It means a lot to me to be here, so thanks to all of you who are here at the stadium my heart so I thank you. Now I have another dream: to live up to the history of this club, the best in the world. I can say that I will give my life for this club, for this shirt. I also want to send a message to the children here: I was like you, I had a dream and today I make it come true. Just one piece of advice for you: with passion and dreams you can achieve anything you want.

"Now I'm here but one day it could be your turn. I'm very excited, the stages to get here were many and I'm proud to be a player of the club of my dreams and of the most important club in the world. Now I won't say anything else otherwise I'll cry...

"Just a Hala Madrid."