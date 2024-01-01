Real Madrid captain Carvajal undergones successful knee surgery

Real Madrid captain Daniel Carvajal has undergone successful knee surgery.

The operation today was performed on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and issues with post-external instability in his right knee.

Advertisement Advertisement

The surgery has been carried out by Dr. Manyel Leyes under the supervision of the Medical Services of the Real Madrid.

The injury occurred last weekend during Real Madrid's win against Villarreal.

There is a belief the fullback won't be seen back on the pitch for over a year.