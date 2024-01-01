Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Di Canio slams Man Utd over McTominay sale
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery

Real Madrid captain Carvajal undergones successful knee surgery

Real Madrid captain Carvajal undergones successful knee surgery
Real Madrid captain Carvajal undergones successful knee surgeryLaLiga
Real Madrid captain Daniel Carvajal has undergone successful knee surgery.

The operation today was performed on a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and issues with post-external instability in his right knee. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The surgery has been carried out by Dr. Manyel Leyes under the supervision of the Medical Services of the Real Madrid

The injury occurred last weekend during Real Madrid's win against Villarreal.

There is a belief the fullback won't be seen back on the pitch for over a year.

Mentions
LaLigaCarvajal DanielReal Madrid
Related Articles
Barcelona hero Kluivert talks Lewandowski and Mbappe form
Yamal: Barcelona players happy with Flick playing style
Silva offers support to Real Madrid defender Carvajal after knee shocker