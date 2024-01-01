Yamal: Barcelona players happy with Flick playing style

Lamine Yamal admits Barcelona's players are enjoying their football under coach Hansi Flick.

In an interview on RNE's "Radiogaceta", the Barcelona attacker also sent a message of support to injured Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal and did not hide his admiration for Andrés Iniesta.

The new Barça:

"We are happy with the style of play that the 'coach' gives us and the confidence and freedom that he gives us and above all the winning."

Anger after the substitution against Alavés:

"I wasn't happy with my match, I thought I could play better. I demand a lot from myself."

The fame:

"Since the Euros, things have changed even more. Everything is more complicated now. I can't go out with my mother as much anymore, everyone knows us."

Iniesta:

"I was very young when Iniesta scored the goal in the World Cup and I don't remember, but he is a football legend who has hung up his boots and will be missed."

Carvajal:

"Carvajal's injury is very sad for the national team and for football in general."