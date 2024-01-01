Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Ten Hag takes holiday as Man Utd directors meet
WHOAH! Spurs, Man Utd made contact with Spain coach De la Fuente
Rooney hoping Ten Hag stays with Man Utd

Yamal: Barcelona players happy with Flick playing style

Yamal: Barcelona players happy with Flick playing style
Yamal: Barcelona players happy with Flick playing styleLaLiga
Lamine Yamal admits Barcelona's players are enjoying their football under coach Hansi Flick.

In an interview on RNE's "Radiogaceta", the Barcelona attacker also sent a message of support to injured Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal and did not hide his admiration for Andrés Iniesta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

The new Barça:

"We are happy with the style of play that the 'coach' gives us and the confidence and freedom that he gives us and above all the winning."

 

Anger after the substitution against Alavés:

"I wasn't happy with my match, I thought I could play better. I demand a lot from myself."

 

The fame:

"Since the Euros, things have changed even more. Everything is more complicated now. I can't go out with my mother as much anymore, everyone knows us."

 

Iniesta:

"I was very young when Iniesta scored the goal in the World Cup and I don't remember, but he is a football legend who has hung up his boots and will be missed."

 

Carvajal:

"Carvajal's injury is very sad for the national team and for football in general."

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineIniesta AndresCarvajal DanielBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Barcelona great Iniesta announces retirement; lays out future plans
Silva offers support to Real Madrid defender Carvajal after knee shocker
CLASS! Real Madrid announce new Carvajal deal after knee injury confirmed