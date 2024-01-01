Tribal Football
Barcelona hero Kluivert talks Lewandowski and Mbappe form
Former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert is impressed by Hansi Flick's team this season.

Kluivert also admits he's not surprised by the impact of Robert Lewandowski in Barca's attack this season.

He told Marca: "They are doing well, the youngsters too, although they have injuries. They deserve to be there and Hansi is doing a good job. 

"I'm not surprised by Robert, I've always admired him, let's see how long this scoring streak lasts."

He also spoke about the arrival of Mbappé at Real Madrid and says he has full confidence in the Frenchman.

"He needs to adapt. It's not easy to spend an entire career in France and arrive in Spain where the League is very strong and it's not easy to adapt. He needs time but for me he's one of the best in the world. I'm sure he'll adapt and make the difference."

