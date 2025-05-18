Dani Carvajal hints at retirement as Real Madrid prepare for Trent arrival

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal admitted his 'career is already nearing the end' as his side prepare for the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 33-year-old has missed a vast majority of the season after tearing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) early in the campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carvajal has been a major part of Real Madrid’s remarkable season over the past decade, making 427 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are understood to be prioritising defensive reinforcements this summer as they seek to overhaul their aging and injury prone backline.

With Alexnader-Arnold widely expected to join on a free transfer at the end of the season, Carvajal has hints his time might be up.

Speaking to the media, Carvajal said: "It's been a long journey. My sports career is already nearing the end. I hope not, but I have to be realistic."