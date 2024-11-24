Real Madrid coach Ancelotti angered by Mbappe "mental health" question

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has defended Kylian Mbappe over his inconsistent form.

Many are blaming Mbappe's adaption for Real's form woes so far this season. But ahead of tonight's clash with Leganes, Ancelotti has rejected the criticism.

Vinicius and Mbappé in attack:

"Kylian has never asked me for a position on the pitch. Everyone wants to be in the starting eleven, they don't have a fixed position and can change depending on the match situation."

Brahim Diaz:

"He's back from injury and he's back in very good shape. He's scored goals, he's back in extraordinary condition. He'll be important for us, he plays on the wing, he helps the midfield. He's very important for us, like last year. I think he'll play even more."

Mbappé's mental health:

"What a question... I don't think so, he seems happy and content to be here. Speculating on this seems too ugly to me."

Youth players:

“The responsibility is to put out the best team possible and in all the games I have coached here I have tried to put out the best team. The youth team is an important part of this club and I do not want to question the club's planning in this regard over the years.

"The planning has been very good over the last 10 years and many players from the youth team have been and will be in the first team. Many players have come out of the youth team and we are looking at all of them. One day they could be ready to play for Real Madrid.”

Raul Asencio:

“He did very well against Osasuna. He is prepared and physically ready to compete. He is very motivated and I see him in very good shape.”

Kylian's favourite position:

"I don't think Kylian has ever asked me for a position on the pitch, everyone wants to be in the starting eleven... but he and Vinicius don't have a fixed position on the pitch. It all depends on the match."

Specific work done by Mbppé during the break:

"He has worked with the others, we have focused on defence, with Raúl Asencio, Mendy, trying out right-backs... I'm not going to teach him to play as a striker, he can teach me. Does Mbappé need defensive work? I don't think so."

The youth step forward:

"Some are taking on more responsibility. It's a process, it takes time, in this sense we have lost the most important piece in Carvajal. But the responsibility of the youngsters takes time, they are aware of it. They will try to progress quickly in this sense."

