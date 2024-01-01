Real Madrid become first football club to break billion euros in revenue for year

Real Madrid have announced they've become the first club to break the billion euros barrier in revenue for a year.
The LaLiga and Champions League Double winners say revenue for the 2023/24 financial year increased 27 per cent on the previous year's results.
Real, excluding transfer fees, earned €1.073bn in revenue for the year.
That is a jump of €230m and makes Real the first ever football club to reach a billion euros in revenue for a year.
Real made an overall profit of €16m for the 12 months and insist they maintain 'sound financial status' with a net equity of €574m.