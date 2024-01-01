Real Betis chief Fajardo admits James being considered

Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo admits Colombian great James Rodriguez is on their radar.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is currently playing in Brazil with Sao Paulo.

However, James is said to be negotiating a release from his Sao Paulo deal.

Fajardo said at yesterday's media conference: "James is just another name. We all know his path, he is used to competing. But to date there is nothing."

In the Copa America, in which his Colombia reached the semi-finals, James made six appearances, scoring one goal and making six assists.