Real Madrid, Barcelona to move for Crystal Palace captain Guehi

Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Guehi has a year left on his contract at Palace this season and is set to leave over the summer.

The England international is a target for Newcastle United, which failed with a bid last summer for the defender.

The Sun says, however, Real Madrid and Barca are also keen and Guehi is now favouring a move to LaLiga.

Palace accept Guehi will depart this summer and Spain is emerging as a favoured option. Born in Liberia, Guehi has just renewed his Liberian passport.

In Spain, players with African nationality are classed as Spanish nationals due to the Cotonou Agreement — agreed between the EU and Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.