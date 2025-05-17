Real Madrid, Barcelona to move for Crystal Palace captain Guehi
Real Madrid and Barcelona are ready to move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.
Guehi has a year left on his contract at Palace this season and is set to leave over the summer.
The England international is a target for Newcastle United, which failed with a bid last summer for the defender.
The Sun says, however, Real Madrid and Barca are also keen and Guehi is now favouring a move to LaLiga.
Palace accept Guehi will depart this summer and Spain is emerging as a favoured option. Born in Liberia, Guehi has just renewed his Liberian passport.
In Spain, players with African nationality are classed as Spanish nationals due to the Cotonou Agreement — agreed between the EU and Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.