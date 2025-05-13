Tribal Football
Newcastle host agents of Guehi for victory over Chelsea

Agents for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi were guests of Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle defeated Chelsea 2-0 in the high noon clash, with Guehi's management team, USM, guests of the Toon in one of their stadium executive boxes, says ChronicleLive.

Interestingly, Guehi has also been linked with Chelsea, where he came through the youth system before moving on.

Along with Guehi, USM take care of several Newcastle players, including  Anthony Gordon, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley and Callum Wilson.

Veteran striker Wilson is off contract at the end of next month.

