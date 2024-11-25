Tribal Football
Fenerbahce, Barcelona eyeing Reinildo situation at Atletico Madrid
Reinildo Mandava is considering his future at Atletico Madrid.

Off contract in June, the defender is attracting interest from Fenerbahce.

However, Atletico haven't written off keeping Reinildo and are ready to draw up a new contract offer for his consideration.

For his part, the 30 year-old is yet to make a definitive decision about next season, says Mundo Deportivo.

The left-back, who can act as a centre-back, is also said to be on the radar of Barcelona.

 

