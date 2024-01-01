Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli coach Conte: Ask the club why Osimhen not selected
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Man Utd and Chelsea at odds over Chilwell terms
Leicester want young Arsenal star this summer

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo quickly deletes 'provocative' post

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo quickly deletes 'provocative' post
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo quickly deletes 'provocative' post
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo quickly deletes 'provocative' postLaLiga
Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has deleted a social media message from his management team.

After Rodrygo scored in the draw at Real Mallorca on Sunday, his camp released a short statement in support of the Brazil attacker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Last week they talked about the trio Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinicius, but to this acronym they are going to have to add the R for Rodrygo. We have the attacking quartet and the rest of the team. Each one has their importance in the games and will demonstrate their value in the different competitions in which we will participate," read the statement on Whatsapp.

However, Rodrygo deleted the post soon after, with suggestions it could be interpreted as provocative.

There's a belief that those close to Rodrygo believe he is being overlooked by the press in preference to his attacking teammates.

Mentions
LaLigaRodrygoBellingham JudeVinicius JuniorMbappe KylianReal Madrid
Related Articles
Mallorca defender Maffeo: I told Vinicius Jr 'let's stop this nonsense'
Neymar: Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo more important for Brazil than Vini Jr
New Real Madrid striker Endrick names TWO Man Utd greats in top 5 favourites