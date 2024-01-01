Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo quickly deletes 'provocative' post

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes has deleted a social media message from his management team.

After Rodrygo scored in the draw at Real Mallorca on Sunday, his camp released a short statement in support of the Brazil attacker.

"Last week they talked about the trio Bellingham, Mbappé and Vinicius, but to this acronym they are going to have to add the R for Rodrygo. We have the attacking quartet and the rest of the team. Each one has their importance in the games and will demonstrate their value in the different competitions in which we will participate," read the statement on Whatsapp.

However, Rodrygo deleted the post soon after, with suggestions it could be interpreted as provocative.

There's a belief that those close to Rodrygo believe he is being overlooked by the press in preference to his attacking teammates.