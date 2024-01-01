Mallorca defender Maffeo: I told Vinicius Jr 'let's stop this nonsense'

Real Mallorca defender Pablo Maffeo says his feud with Vinicius Jr is over.

Maffeo insists the pair agreed to end the tension during Mallorca's draw with Real Madrd on Sunday.

He told Jijantes after the game: “During the drinks break, I went to him and said ‘Let’s drop the nonsense, what happened happened, last year, it makes no sense to carry on like this.’ He told me ‘yes, yes, no problem.’ And we were basically getting on fine then. Ultimately it’s not a good image.

“We have friends in common, they tell me he’s a good lad, and I believe them. Off the pitch. Then I stepped on him, but it wasn’t hard, it was unintentional, it was a yellow and I apologised. But that’s it, we’re fine now.”

“He’s not someone who I think is malicious. There are some people who are malicious, but he doesn’t seem like that sort of lad. He makes mistakes like all of us, but I think if he cleans some things up, he’s very good, and maybe he will clean it up.”